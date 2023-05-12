Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response

UNB
12 May, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 01:23 pm

12 May, 2023, 01:20 pm

UNB
12 May, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 01:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film "Pathan" in Bangladesh on Friday (12 May) was greeted by sold-out tickets.

The moment finally arrived for Bangladesh fans. The movie was released at 41 movie theatres around the country. Every day, there will be 206 shows of the film.

"Pathan" has been released in Bangladesh under the SAFTA agreement. According to the import conditions, Shakib Khan's "Panku Jamai" has been exported to India. "Pathan" has been imported into Bangladesh by Action Cut Entertainment.

Another Bollywood star John Abraham shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Siddharth Anand's "Pathan". Deepika Padukone has once again shown glimpses against the King of Bollywood.

"Pathan" has already made history in Bollywood. It has broken the records of many films of the past. And even in the international arena, "Pathan" was the result of a long wait for Shah Rukh fans.

With "Pathan", the box office is opening for the first time in some halls of Bangladesh. Ananya Mamun, the owner of Action Cut Entertainment, said initially 15 halls will be arranged for the box office. There will be an extension from the second week.

