Ranveer Singh announces new film with Aditya Dhar

Actor Ranveer Singh has announced his first-ever collaboration with director Aditya Dhar. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Ranveer posted a picture collage and spoke about his upcoming film, which will be directed by Aditya.

The black-and-white photo collage also featured Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. All of them wore black outfits and had grim expressions on their faces. Ranveer, however, didn't share details about the film or its release date.

This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.



Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

This comes after several of Ranveer's films have been shelved in the last few months. They are Prashanth Varma's Rakshas, S Shankar's remake of Anniyan, Basil Joseph's Shaktimaan, Karan Johar's Takht, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.

Ranveer's other films

Apart from this, Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the coming months. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari. He was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 20. Sanjay has also come on board for Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. It is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025.

The actor also has the romantic comedy-drama Ghudchadi, which will stream on JioCinema Premium starting August 9. Directed by Binnoy K Gandhi, Ghudchadi also features Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.

Arjun Rampal will be seen in the Netflix India drama series Rana Naidu's second season. The actor will join Rana Daggubati. He was last seen in the action film Crakk along with Vidyut Jammwal.

R Madhavan will be seen with Kangana Ranaut in a psychological thriller. The film will be helmed by Vijay. The film is set to captivate audiences in a bilingual release, Hindi and Tamil.

Akshaye will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhava. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.