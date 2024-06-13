Woke up to gunshots: Salman Khan tells police about firing at home

Actor Salman Khan revealed that he woke up to the sound of gunshots on April 14 when two bike-borne men opened fire outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Police claim the shooters were hired by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and had conspired to kill Salman Khan, reports NDTV.

On 4 June, a four-member team, including an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch, visited Salman Khan's house to record the statements of Salman and his brother Arbaaz, police said.

The two brothers were questioned for a total of six hours. Salman told the police that he realised his life was in danger and thanked the officials for their help during the investigation of the case.

In his statement, he mentioned that he was home on the day of the incident and had slept late after a party that went on late into the night.

Salman said the sound of a bullet hitting his flat's balcony woke him up. He went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone.

After the incident, police arrested four suspects: Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in Gujarat, and Anuj Thapan and another individual in Punjab on 26 April. In total, six arrests have been made. Later, Anuj Thapan died in police custody.