Bobby Deol talks about Bollywood brainwashing people; being let down by writers, directors

Bobby Deol. Photo: Collected
Bobby Deol. Photo: Collected

Actor Bobby Deol has spoken about the "dark side" of the Hindi film industry and how "somewhere everybody brainwashes you". Speaking with Times Now News, Bobby also talked about being let down by writers, directors or producers. 

Bobby said, "Sometimes you get lost, sometimes because of all the way the industry is reacting to you, you start choosing the more easy and secure path to move forward. You don't want to take challenges, you don't want to put yourself in a situation which is out of your comfort zone, because somewhere everybody brainwashes you."

"But that's what happens, that's something that is sad that happens to actors. And I luckily realized that and I wanted to get out of it. And a lot of actors try doing that, but they still haven't been able to manage it. But I have," he added. 

"Choices are something which are so difficult to make, and you tend to believe in something, and then you're let down by the writers or by the director and or the producer. You know, they don't want to make a film just to. As a creative satisfaction. They want to just do it to make table profits and things like that. So all that used to happen those days, and I guess things are changing now, and I think it was just high time when people start believing and, you know, changes," he added.

Bobby has been on a roll ever since he was featured as an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

He will play the role of a villain in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy film. The YRF Spy Universe film will be directed by Shiv Rawail. Bobby also has Kanguva along with Suriya. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu.

