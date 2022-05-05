Pastor sues Kanye West, saying 'Donda' track ripped off sermon

Splash

Reuters
05 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

Pastor sues Kanye West, saying 'Donda' track ripped off sermon

The copyright infringement lawsuit says at least two sections of "Come to Life" feature excerpts from Moten's sermon

Reuters
05 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 10:38 am
Kanye West in Donda 2. Photo: Collected
Kanye West in Donda 2. Photo: Collected

A Texas minister is suing Kanye West, saying the rapper, producer and entrepreneur used a recording of one of his sermons without permission in the song "Come to Life."

Dallas County, Texas, pastor David Paul Moten sued West, his label Universal Music Group, and its subsidiaries Def Jam Recordings and the West-founded G.O.O.D. Music on Tuesday in Dallas federal court. The copyright infringement lawsuit says at least two sections of "Come to Life" feature excerpts from Moten's sermon.

UMG and an attorney for Moten did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Moten claims samples from his sermon comprise over 20% of "Come to Life," which appeared on West's hit album "Donda" last year. Named for West's late mother, "Donda" went to the top of the Billboard charts and was nominated for a Grammy award for album of the year.

Moten said in the lawsuit that West has shown an "alarming pattern" of "willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent."

West has previously settled lawsuits over samples of a Hungarian singer on the 2013 song "New Slaves," a child's prayer on the 2016 song "Ultralight Beam," and a theater work about Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey on "Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)," a 2018 collaboration with rapper Kid Cudi.

Top News

Kanye West / lawsuit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

3h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

16h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

16h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval