Olivia Rodrigo wins Grammy for Best New Artist

Splash

BSS/AFP
04 April, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:28 am

Related News

Olivia Rodrigo wins Grammy for Best New Artist

"This is my biggest dream come true," said the 19-year-old Rodrigo, who bested a crowded field including rappers Saweetie and The Kid Laroi to win the prestigious prize

BSS/AFP
04 April, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:28 am
Olivia Rodrigo poses with their Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Award for &quot;Drivers License,&quot; at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 3 April, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Olivia Rodrigo poses with their Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Award for "Drivers License," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 3 April, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, an expected win that caps a year of milestones for the breakout star.

"This is my biggest dream come true," said the 19-year-old Rodrigo, who bested a crowded field including rappers Saweetie and The Kid Laroi to win the prestigious prize.

The artist who launched her career as an actor on the Disney Channel released her debut single "drivers license" last year to commercial acclaim and critical praise for its minimalist production and cathartic, emotionally raw lyricism.

The song made Rodrigo the youngest ever artist to debut atop Billboard's top songs chart, where she spent eight straight weeks at number one.

The Filipino-American artist from California teased "drivers license" on social media for months before dropping it ahead of her release of "Sour," which propelled Rodrigo to the front of this year's Grammy nomination pack.

A fangirl of Taylor Swift and Lorde, both of whom she's cited as songwriting influences, Rodrigo also grew up listening to rock bands including the Cure, Smashing Pumpkins, and riot grrrl acts.

Olivia Rodrigo / Grammy Awards / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Rising military spending in the ‘return of geopolitics’

35m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

22h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

1d | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

13h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

14h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

14h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online