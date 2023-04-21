O mon Ramjaner oi rojar sheshe elo khushir Eid: A Nazrul song heralding Eid for 91 years

21 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
'O Mon Ramzan-er Oi Rozar Sheshey Elo Khushir Eid', the impressive song of National Poet Kazi Najrul Islam, is completing 91 years tomorrow on the day of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The song has become an unofficial title or theme song for the Eid-ul-Fitr, heralding the biggest festival of the Muslims after the month-long fasting in Ramadan in the country.

Every year thousands of Bangla-speaking Muslims in Bangladesh and other parts of the world eagerly wait to listen to the song played on radio and television after the sighting of the new moon of the Islamic month of Shawwal at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

As soon as the song is played, it creates a wave of gratification among the people and prompts them to get ready to celebrate the Eid.

National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam composed this very song greeting the Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr in early 1932, which has become the signature tune for 'Rojar Eid' or Eid-ul-Fitr in this country. Abbas Uddin Ahmed sang the song for the first time.

His Masters Voice in Kolkata published the record of the Nazrul's ageless song a few days before the Eid-ul-Fitr in February in 1932.

