Netflix releases new Stranger Things season 4 photos revealing new characters

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 11:51 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Stranger Things season three aired nearly three years ago, and now we are finally getting a glimpse of the upcoming season of this thrilling series.

The photos from Netflix's upcoming season of the '80s nostalgia-fest reveal a darker tone as well as some dubious hairstyles for the main characters. 

The Hawkins gang has aged several years and all grown bangs in the six months between the events of the third season and the start of the fourth season.

Cast members Winona Ryder, David Barbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman will all return in addition to Wolfhard, Schnapp, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, and Brown. 

There are also new roles performed by Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Eduardo Franco, among others.

Season four will be released in two volumes, the first of which will premiere on 27 May and the second on 1 July. 

