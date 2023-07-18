Netflix plans documentary series on U.S. Women's World Cup team

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Netflix is preparing a documentary series on the United States women's national soccer team, focusing on their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Women's World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand.

The series will be available later this year and is already in production, the streaming giant said, and will feature newcomers, including 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, and veterans, such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe recently announced that the 2023 tournament, her fourth World Cup, would be her last as she plans to retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season this year.

The series builds on a portfolio of popular recent sports documentary programmes on Netflix, including tennis series Break Point and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

