Netflix halts service in Russia amid the Ukraine invasion

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:20 am

Netflix. Photo: Collected
Netflix. Photo: Collected

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed, "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia."

A complete shutdown follows just a few days after the announcement, which includes the pause of all projects in the country. 

There were allegedly four Russian-language shows in production while others were in post-production. Besides that, Netflix also refused to comply with Russian state media rules for its News media shows. 

 

