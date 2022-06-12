Netflix gearing up to launch Money Heist, Queen’s Gambit mobile games

Netflix gearing up to launch Money Heist, Queen’s Gambit mobile games

The company is expected to launch nine new games later this year, with a Queen’s Gambit chess and puzzle game slated to launch this summer while the solo-player action game based on 'La Casa de Papel' ('Money Heist') will make its debut next year

Netflix gearing up to launch Money Heist, Queen’s Gambit mobile games. Photo: Collected
Netflix gearing up to launch Money Heist, Queen’s Gambit mobile games. Photo: Collected

Netflix is gearing up to launch a series of mobile games for the streaming platform based on its colossal hits like "Money Heist" and "Queen's Gambit".

During Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 celebration on Friday (12 June), the streamer unveiled the teaser of La Ca Sa de Papel (Money Heist) and showed off some early gameplay footage of the game.

The company is expected to launch nine new games later this year, with a Queen's Gambit chess and puzzle game slated to launch this summer while the solo-player action game based on 'La Casa de Papel' ('Money Heist') will make its debut next year.

The new slate of games comes roughly a year after Netflix launched its first mobile games last August based on the Stranger Things IP under Mike Verdu, Netflix's VP game development. Since then, the streaming giant — which has faced a slowdown in subscriber growth and tumbling stock prices — has gone on an acquisition spree, picking up indie game developers like Night School Studio and Next Games.

Created by the Columbian indie studio Killasoft, the La Casa de Papel game is an action-packed game that puts players behind the Dali mask for a heist for the ages.

In the game, the professor's old friend asks for a favour and sends the crew on a dangerous heist in Morocco. Professor's crew then goes on to heist a sordid billionaire's casino in Morocco.  

Aside from the gun play, the game will also feature heist preparation including taking out alarm systems and sneaking through vents etc.

Geoff Keighley, one of the hosts for Geeked Week, described it jokingly as "Metal Gear Papel" with strategic elements to how players will pull off the heist.

Meanwhile, developed by Ripstone Ltd, "Queen's Gambit Chess," a love letter to the original show, is a single or multi-player game which includes chess competitions, lessons, puzzles and matches with other users.

Also launching this summer is a family puzzle game inspired by Netflix's baking competition show Nailed It! from Paladin Studios, The Hollywood Reporter said.

A dating simulation game from developer Nanobit and publisher Stillfront Group is set to be based on Too Hot to Handle, while a role-playing game from Chimera Entertainment will take players into the world of Netflix's Shadow and Bone.

Last month, Netflix also launched the Exploding Kittens mobile game tied to an upcoming adult animated comedy of the same name executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Comments

