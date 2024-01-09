Music maestro Rashid Khan passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

The musician's health took a downturn after experiencing a cerebral attack last month.

Ustad Rahid Khan. File Photo: Hindustan Times
Celebrated music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a hospital in Kolkata passed away today (9 January).

The 55-year-old artist, was on a ventilator and was receiving oxygen support.

"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM," an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

Speaking about Rashid Khan's death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."

The musician's health took a downturn after experiencing a cerebral attack last month. The 55-year-old from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a subsequent stage, he opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata. According to sources, Khan was initially responding positively to the treatment.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Badayun Rashid Khan, who is also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan (1909–1993).

His musical talents were first recognized by his uncle, Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who provided initial training in Mumbai. However, the primary training was received from Nissar Hussain Khan, initially at his residence in Badayun.

At the age of eleven, Rashid Khan delivered his debut concert, and in the subsequent year, 1978, he graced the stage at an ITC concert in Delhi. Following this, in April 1980, when Nissar Hussain Khan transitioned to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in Calcutta, Rashid Khan, at the age of 14, also became a part of the academy.

Khan ventured into blending classical Hindustani music with lighter musical genres and engaged in experimental collaborations, including concerts with Western instrumentalist Louis Banks. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by participating in jugalbandis, sharing the stage with sitarist Shahid Parvez and other musicians.

