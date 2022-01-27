Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa wedding
Mouni Roy tied the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar
Popular Indian actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday, 27 January.
Mouni's 'Naagin' co-star Arjun Bijlani shared the glimpse of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony.
Sharing a picture of them on his Instagram, Arjun Bijlani introduced the newly wedded couple,Mouni and Suraj, as "Mr and Mrs Nambiar!!" in the caption.
Earlier, Mouni Roy shared a picture with Suraj from of one of their pre wedding ceremonies
Mouni is mostly known for her roles in Indian dramas. She has also appeared in a couple of films including Akshay Kumar starrar "Gold" in 2018.