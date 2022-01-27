Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa wedding

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 12:19 pm

Mouni Roy tied the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Photo: Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Photo: Instagram

Popular Indian actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday, 27 January.

Mouni's 'Naagin' co-star Arjun Bijlani shared the glimpse of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony. 

Sharing a picture of them on his Instagram, Arjun Bijlani introduced the newly wedded couple,Mouni and Suraj, as "Mr and Mrs Nambiar!!" in the caption. 

Earlier, Mouni Roy shared a picture with Suraj from of one of their pre wedding ceremonies 

Mouni is mostly known for her roles in Indian dramas. She has also appeared in a couple of films including Akshay Kumar starrar "Gold" in 2018. 

