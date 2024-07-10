Mosharraf Karim to star in 'Adhunik Bangla Hotel'

Splash

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 10:37 am

The contract signing for the series &quot;Adhunik Bangla Hotel&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
The contract signing for the series "Adhunik Bangla Hotel". Photo: Courtesy

Actor Mosharraf Karim, for the first time, will star in a Chorki original titled, 'Adhunik Bangla Hotel'. The show will be directed by Kazi Asad.

The contract signing for the series took place on 9 July, confirming his role for the upcoming show. Mosharraf Karim, director Kazi Asad, among others, were present at the event.

Regarding his involvement in Chorki's series, Mosharraf Karim said, "Chorki's content is always excellent and interesting. I did want to act in a Chorki series with an interesting story, and Kazi Asad made that possible. I am optimistic about the success of this series."

According to the production company, the shooting of the series will start soon. However, neither Mosharraf Karim's character nor the series' story has been disclosed by any source. Additionally, Chorki mentioned that information about other actors and crew members will be revealed soon.

