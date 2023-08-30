Miley Cyrus opens up about gruelling 12 hour-work schedule from Hannah Montana days

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 August, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

Miley Cyrus opens up about gruelling 12 hour-work schedule from Hannah Montana days

Miley Cyrus is looking back at her work schedule when she was around 12 or 13 years old. The singer had a hectic 12-hour-plus routine and only a day off.

Hindustan Times
30 August, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 01:34 pm
Miley Cyrus in the music video of Used To Be Young. Photo: Collected
Miley Cyrus in the music video of Used To Be Young. Photo: Collected

Miley Cyrus is looking back at her younger days and sharing the gruelling work schedule of over 12 hours from the time she was filming Hannah Montana. In the twelfth edition of her TikTok videos promoting the recent single Used To Be Young, the singer opened up about her hectic work day from when she was just 12 or 13 years old.

Miley revealed that as a child actor, she had to wake up at 5:30am on a Friday to get her hair and makeup done for a whole day of at least eight separate interviews. It also included shoots and meetings, with 6:15pm being the last starting point for the last meeting. Saturday began for Miley Cyrus from 7am to 7:30pm as she recalled how she was booked for the day due to several unspecified activities. The only off would be Sunday, after which she had to start filming Hannah Montana again the following Monday. Miley concluded by adding, "I'm a lot of things but lazy ain't one of them. So... I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation."

Miley had recently opened up about why she stopped touring a few months ago. "That's what people don't really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that's your life. If you're performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There's a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I'm on tour. And once that switch is on, it's hard to turn it off. I think when you're training your ego, every single night to be active — that's the hardest switch for me to turn off," she stated.

Miley Cyrus's new single Used to be Young released last week to enthusiastic fan response. In a statement, the singer added, "This song is about honouring who we've been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

Miley Cyrus / Hanna Montana / Disney / Disney star Miley

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day