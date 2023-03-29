Liv Tyler to return to the MCU after 15 years

29 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 11:17 am

29 March, 2023

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Liv Tyler, who last appeared in 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk', is set to join the cast of 'Captain America: New World Order'.

She will reprise the role of Betty Ross, who attempts to assist Edward Norton's Hulk through the course of the movie. 

Word of Tyler's return follows the news that Harrison Ford will play General Thaddeus Ross, who is her character's father in the film. Thaddeus Ross, who was portrayed by the late William Hurt, was a recurring antagonist through several MCU films, and is set to play a role in Thunderbolts.

