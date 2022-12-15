Deadpool 3 will not tone down its signature 'in your face, hardcore’ violence for MCU, says director Shawn Levy

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 11:39 am

Related News

Deadpool 3 will not tone down its signature 'in your face, hardcore’ violence for MCU, says director Shawn Levy

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 11:39 am
Deadpool will be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: Collected
Deadpool will be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: Collected

With Deadpool 3, the character will be entering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film franchise is known for its R-rated violence, strong language and gore, and many had worried if it would be toned down for the franchise. However, the film's director Shawn Levy has rubbished such doubts. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular antihero and also brings Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine. 

Deadpool 3 sees the rights of the character revert to Marvel Studios, which means the character can be a part of the over-arching MCU that is already 25 films strong. The MCU films are known to be lighter and more family friendly in their tone than the edgy Deadpool.

Shawn gave a hint about the process of collaboration with screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on the third Deadpool film. Speaking with Collider, he said, "We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet."

The director called developing a Deadpool film among the most 'fun creative experiences' of his life. "I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise," he added.

This will be the first Deadpool film that Shawn levy will direct, after director Tim Miller, who helmed the hugely successful 2016 release, and director David Leitch, who made the 2018 sequel. Shawn also confirmed that Deadpool 3 will start the official production from somewhere around next May, and given the importance of visual effects, the team is aiming to keep the next instalment in the franchise more grounded and practical than the previous two films.

 

Deadpool 3 / MCU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Hindustan Times

Salaam Venky: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa’s mother-son drama never hits you hard enough

1h | Film Review
Sketch: TBS

We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

2h | Thoughts
The emergency unit at Insaf Barakah Hospital at the capital’s Moghbazar area was empty of patients. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

No emergency in emergency care

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

1h | TBS Stories
Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

1h | TBS Food
Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

15h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit