Dave Bautista is relieved to say goodbye to MCU's Drax

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 January, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 09:10 am

Related News

Dave Bautista is relieved to say goodbye to MCU's Drax

Hindustan Times
06 January, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 09:10 am
Dave Bautista is relieved to say goodbye to MCU&#039;s Drax

Former wrestler Dave Bautista's breakout role in Hollywood was with the 2014 Marvel feature Guardians of the Galaxy directed by James Gunn. He played the warrior 'Drax the Destroyer' in the superhero franchise film, becoming the comic relief in the series. 

This year, he says goodbye to the character after six movies over nine years. But filmmakers and fans have noted Dave's enthusiasm to branch out as an actor since he began acting in 2006. 

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Dave spoke about taking his acting career to the next level. He shared that he had to say goodbye to Drax after all this time as he is more keen to take other kinds of parts in order to be a 'respected actor'. 

He said, "I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."
 

MCU / Movies / Actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

3h | Earth
From July onwards, climate activists started to protest in European museums. Photos: Bloomberg, Reuters

In defence of the art-targeting climate activists

51m | Panorama
Dr Omar Ishrak. Sketch: TBS

Creating a value-based healthcare system: A conversation with Intel chairperson Dr Omar Ishrak

4h | Panorama
Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

2h | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

14h | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

16h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals