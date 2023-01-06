Dave Bautista is relieved to say goodbye to MCU's Drax

Former wrestler Dave Bautista's breakout role in Hollywood was with the 2014 Marvel feature Guardians of the Galaxy directed by James Gunn. He played the warrior 'Drax the Destroyer' in the superhero franchise film, becoming the comic relief in the series.

This year, he says goodbye to the character after six movies over nine years. But filmmakers and fans have noted Dave's enthusiasm to branch out as an actor since he began acting in 2006.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Dave spoke about taking his acting career to the next level. He shared that he had to say goodbye to Drax after all this time as he is more keen to take other kinds of parts in order to be a 'respected actor'.

He said, "I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

