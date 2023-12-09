Loki season 2 serves its Glorious Purpose

"I am Loki, of Asgard, and I am burdened with glorious purpose."

Throughout his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the god of mischief has predominantly played the role of an antagonist with a touch of eccentricity. He's been responsible for wreaking havoc on a universal scale, often leading to the Avengers intervening to resolve the chaos.

In the 'Loki' TV show, the story kicks off with Loki causing chaos once more. He escapes from his own timeline and lands in a different one where he shouldn't be. While he might have had a grand plan, his true glorious purpose was driven more by mischievous antics.

The second season of 'Loki' wrapped up earlier in November and it was a fabulous end, to say the least. Picking up after where it was left off in the first season, after 'He Who Remains' was killed, therefore putting the multiverse on the verge of destruction; the second season truly puts the god of mischief up for a glorious purpose. A purpose that 'Multiverse of Madness' couldn't serve even with greater budget and effort.

This second season brings in some intriguing new aspects like the Temporal Loom and characters like Ourobouros, who's basically the cosmic IT guy for the TVA gadgets. There's a lot happening, with things moving fast, but it's not always clear who's after what and why, especially when it comes to the tricky balance between personal freedom and the greater good. It feels like 'Loki' is speeding along so quickly on purpose, maybe to avoid digging too deep into what the characters really want and need.

Visually, Season 2 is a breath of fresh air, because it doesn't depend too much on CGI backgrounds, unlike Season 1 and other MCU shows. Going back to the cool, brutalist style of the TVA is great, but what really wowed me was the visit to 19th-century Chicago in the third episode.

Even though they spiced it up with some CGI, there were also lots of real, old-fashioned sets, especially during the adventure at the 1893 World's Fair. As a history nerd, I loved the effort they put into making it feel authentic.

Loki Season 2 offers a delightful journey from one moment to the next. Its visuals are captivating, and the narrative unfolds seamlessly, steering clear of an overreliance on CGI—a hiccup that occasionally surfaced in Season 1.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson bring even more charm as Loki and Mobius, and the new character Ourobouros, played by Ke Huy Quan, steals the spotlight with his role as the tech genius behind TVA. Sylvie, played by Sophia di Martino, has a different vibe now that she's free from the life imposed on her by He Who Remains—she's taking it a bit slower in Season 2, adding a nice twist to the story.

In the second season, Jonathan Majors once again steps into the spotlight. His real-life challenges this year are widely acknowledged, and it's challenging to separate those from the viewing experience of Loki Season 2.

Everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is interconnected, but with Jonathan Majors, it's like a triple connection. The discomfort is palpable, especially considering the accusations of domestic violence against him. Given that these allegations surfaced after Season 2 was filmed, it undoubtedly had an impact not only on these episodes but on the entire MCU, particularly with a forthcoming Avengers movie centred around his character.

So far the show has faced mixed reactions. It is after all MCU's major take on the time-travelling fantasy that often leaves viewers baffled, pondering variable possibilities. However, compared with the botched attempts such as 'Multiverse of Madness' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' 'Loki' truly ends on a good note. It not only finishes the story neatly, but also gives a proper send off to Loki himself, granting him the type of crown he always chased.

