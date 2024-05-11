Ralph Ineson to play MCU's Galactus

Rumours about the possible villain of the upcoming 'Fantastic Four' movie has been floating around for a while and it has been finally been confirmed to be none other than Galactus. We now also know who will be portraying this iconic antagonist.

Today, a Hollywood Reporter piece unveils that renowned British actor Ralph Ineson is set to portray Galactus in the upcoming rendition of the Fantastic Four. Ineson's extensive resume boasts notable roles such as Amycus Carrow in the concluding trilogy of the Harry Potter series, William in The Witch, Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones, among others.

Ineson becomes part of a burgeoning ensemble that includes Pedro Pascal portraying Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach embodying Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn taking on the role of Johnny Storm.

Beyond just the casting details, Galactus looms large within the MCU. As a cosmic being dubbed 'The Devourer of Worlds,' he's infamous for his insatiable appetite for planetary consumption, traversing the cosmos and voraciously consuming one world after another.

