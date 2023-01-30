Lisa Loring, the real Wednesday Addams actress, passes away at 64

Splash

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 12:14 am

Related News

Lisa Loring, the real Wednesday Addams actress, passes away at 64

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 12:14 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1960s original TV rendition of The Addams Family, has passed away at the age of 64, BBC has reported.

According to her daughter Vanessa Foumberg, Lisa passed away from a stroke brought on by excessive blood pressure.

She passed away calmly, holding the hands of both of her daughters, according to Foumberg.

The actress' friend Laurie Jacobson posted on Facebook that she had been on life support for three days before passing away.

"She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams," she said in her post.

From 1964 until 1966, ABC broadcasted The Addams Family, the first television version of Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoons.

Additionally, Ms. Loring starred in the sitcom "The Pruitts of Southampton" and the soap opera "As the World Turns."

Born Lisa Ann DeCinces, she began using a stage name at the age of three when she began modelling. 

Later portrayals of the Wednesday Addams character, such Christina Ricci's in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and its sequel, were influenced by her work.

In the massive hit horror comedy "Wednesday" on Netflix, actress Jenna Ortega played the role of Wednesday Addams – one of the most popular Netflix programmes.

In December, Ms Ortega told Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight show she "payed homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams", doing "a little bit of her shuffle that she does", reports BBC.

Wednesday Addams / Lisa Loring / Actress

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

16h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

15h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

6h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

7h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

5h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund