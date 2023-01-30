Lisa Loring, the real Wednesday Addams actress, passes away at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1960s original TV rendition of The Addams Family, has passed away at the age of 64, BBC has reported.

According to her daughter Vanessa Foumberg, Lisa passed away from a stroke brought on by excessive blood pressure.

She passed away calmly, holding the hands of both of her daughters, according to Foumberg.

The actress' friend Laurie Jacobson posted on Facebook that she had been on life support for three days before passing away.

"She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams," she said in her post.

From 1964 until 1966, ABC broadcasted The Addams Family, the first television version of Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoons.

Additionally, Ms. Loring starred in the sitcom "The Pruitts of Southampton" and the soap opera "As the World Turns."

Born Lisa Ann DeCinces, she began using a stage name at the age of three when she began modelling.

Later portrayals of the Wednesday Addams character, such Christina Ricci's in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and its sequel, were influenced by her work.

In the massive hit horror comedy "Wednesday" on Netflix, actress Jenna Ortega played the role of Wednesday Addams – one of the most popular Netflix programmes.

In December, Ms Ortega told Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight show she "payed homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams", doing "a little bit of her shuffle that she does", reports BBC.