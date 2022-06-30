Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker gets admitted to hospital

Travis Barker was taken to a hospital on a stretcher on Tuesday, just a few hours after he tweeted, "God save me." His wife Kourtney Kardashian accompanied him to the hospital.

Just a few hours before Travis' pictures outside the hospital were shared, he had tweeted, "God save me." A Twitter user shared a series of their photos from outside the hospital. Travis' daughter Alabama Travis wrote on her Instagram Stories "Please send your prayers."