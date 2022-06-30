Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker gets admitted to hospital

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 June, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:07 am

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker gets admitted to hospital

American drummer and singer Travis Barker was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday afternoon after facing some health issues

Photo: Collected
Travis Barker was taken to a hospital on a stretcher on Tuesday, just a few hours after he tweeted, "God save me." His wife Kourtney Kardashian accompanied him to the hospital.

American drummer and singer Travis Barker was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday afternoon after facing some health issues. Several fans shared pictures on Twitter in which Travis is seen sitting on a stretcher, with only his arms visible. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian is also spotted behind him. The pictures come just a few hours after Travis shared a cryptic tweet.

Just a few hours before Travis' pictures outside the hospital were shared, he had tweeted, "God save me." A Twitter user shared a series of their photos from outside the hospital. Travis' daughter Alabama Travis wrote on her Instagram Stories "Please send your prayers."

 

