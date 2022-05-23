Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: Collected

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have said "I do" for the third time. The reality TV star and musician exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday. Kourtney's three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – and Barker's children – Landon, Alabama, and Atiana De La Hoya – were by their side. The reality TV star shared her wedding photos on Instagram with two posts, one of them captioned, "Happily ever after."

In addition to their children, the couple's family and friends flew out to Italy for the wedding. Kourtney's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mother Kris Jenner attended the wedding. Musician Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox were also spotted. Singer Beyonce might be one of the many big names on the guest list, according to news reports.

Before their lavish wedding in Italy, Kourtney and Travis officially married during an intimate ceremony in California on May 15. The couple also had a 'practice wedding' in Las Vegas on April 4, following their appearance at the Grammy Awards.

Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows at L'Olivetta, a villa that is owned by Dolce & Gabbana, according to People. Kourtney was seen wearing an unconventional wedding dress: a short, fitted white dress with an oversize veil, paired with sheer gloves and white heels. Travis was seen in a formal black suit.

Kim Kardashian wore a black lace dress. Photo: Getty Image via The Sun

Meanwhile, Kourtney's sister Kim wore a high-neck, figure-hugging black gown with a cross necklace, black heels, and a small black handbag.

Kendell Jenner wore a floral dress. Photo: Collected

Their sister Khloe's look was equally dramatic, featuring a black gown paired with a large gold headpiece, and black gloves. Kendall, who was joined by her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, opted for a sleeveless floral dress. Kylie, too, wore a figure-hugging floral dress.

Kylie Jenner wore a beige body hugging dress at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding. Photo: Collected

Kylie Jenner wore a beige body hugging dress at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding. Photo: Collected

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looked fashionable, while attending their friends' wedding in Italy. While Megan wore a black gown, Kelly wore a blue suit. The couple posed together for several photos at the wedding.

Kourtney and her former partner Scott Disick share three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Barker has three children from his previous relationships: Atiana, Landon, and Alabama.

Alongside garnering praises, Kim, Kloe and Kendell received criticism over their outfits. Kim and Khole's all-black dress were compared to attires worn at a funeral while Kendell was slammed for not being able to walk in her tight-fitted dress.