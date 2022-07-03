Travis Barker undergoes ‘intensive treatment’ for Pancreatitis

03 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 02:55 pm

The 46-year-old drummer, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian, wrote, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great”

Travis Barker. Photo: Collected
After being hospitalised on Tuesday for Pancreatitis, Travis Barker shared his health condition with his fans in an Instagram story saying that he is "Currently Much Better."

The 46-year-old drummer, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian, wrote, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great."

"I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp [a tissue growth] removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

After Travis, his wife Kourtney also shared an Instagram story, thanking all the well-wishers for praying for her husband's recovery.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," Kardashian wrote.

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of us your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker gets admitted to hospital

A few hours later Kourtney shared another story and lashed out at the paparazzi for making fabricated stories and selling Kourtney's old pictures to "monetize off of their nightmare."

"And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me out and about while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were photos actually taken weeks ago (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatshirt)., penned Kourtney.

"I didn't forget about you... A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really, savagely uncool, when I actually didn't leave his side. Shame on you."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian officially tied the knot in Portofino, Italy in May.

Travis Barker / Kourtney Kardashian

