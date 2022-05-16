Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married in Santa Barbara, US, on Sunday, weeks after the couple had a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas. According to photos shared by People, Kourtney and Travis were spotted riding around in a luxury car wearing bride and groom looks before posing in front of a 'Just Married' sign.

The nuptials come just seven months after they became engaged.

Kourtney wore a white mini dress, and also appeared to have a white belt on her wedding dress. The reality star covered her hair with a white veil. Meanwhile, her musician-husband wore an all-black suit with matching sunglasses.

On 4 April, the couple shared photos of themselves getting married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, USA. However, as no marriage license was obtained, Kourtney called it a practice run in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

This time, it seems that the duo was actually married during a formal ceremony. According to People, the couple will also be having a wedding ceremony in Italy.

Fan accounts on Instagram have posted photos and videos of Kourtney and Travis from Sunday, where they are seen in their wedding outfits. However, it is not yet clear if the Kourtney's famous family attended the wedding.