‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ hitting local theatres

Following the release of SRK's 'Pathaan' in Bangladesh, the Bhai's (Salman Khan) 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is also coming to Bangladeshi theatres soon. The date of its theatrical release in Bangladesh is yet to be announced.

The Bangladesh government has allowed the import of a maximum of 10 Indian films this year. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is the second movie in that contract to be shown in Bangladesh theatres after Pathaan.

Photo: Collected

The Bhai starrer film is directed by Farhad Samji, also starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Palak Tiwari and Siddharth Nigam and others.

Ram Charan may also make a cameo appearance in the film.