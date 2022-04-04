Key winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

04 April, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 01:54 pm

Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Las Vegas

John Batiste accepts the Grammy award for the album of the year for &quot;We Are&quot; during the 64th annual Grammy awards show in Las Vegas, 3 April. Photo: Reuters
John Batiste accepts the Grammy award for the album of the year for "We Are" during the 64th annual Grammy awards show in Las Vegas, 3 April. Photo: Reuters

Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste led the night with five awards including Album of the Year.

Retro act Silk Sonic -- the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak -- won four awards including Record and Song of the Year. Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo was named Best New Artist.

Album of the Year: Jon Batiste, "We Are"

Record of the Year (overall song performance): Silk Sonic, "Leave The Door Open"

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the award for Song of the Year for &quot;Leave the Door Open&quot; during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. 3 April, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the award for Song of the Year for "Leave the Door Open" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. 3 April, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Song of the Year (best songwriting): "Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo. Photo: Reuters
Olivia Rodrigo. Photo: Reuters

Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, "Freedom"

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, "Call Me If You Get Lost" 

Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"

Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters, "Medicine At Midnight"

Best Pop Vocal Album: Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour"

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, "Mother Nature"

Angelique Kidjo poses with their Grammy for winner of the Best Global Music Album for &quot;Mother Nature,&quot; at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 3 April, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Angelique Kidjo poses with their Grammy for winner of the Best Global Music Album for "Mother Nature," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 3 April, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, "Freedom"

