Beyonce creates history, breaks record for most Grammy wins of all time

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:51 am



TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:51 am
Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for &quot;Renaissance&quot; during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyoncé is now the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, winning her 32nd award for best dance/electronic music album.

With the Grammy win for Best R&B song Cuff It, she earlier tied the record of the late Georg Solti for most Grammy wins of all time.  Solti, a Hungarian-British conductor, also has 31 Grammys. He's held on to the record since 1997, Hindustan Times reported, 

The new Grammys GOAT thanked God; her late Uncle Johnny, a gay man who inspired her dancehall album Renaissance; her parents "for loving me and pushing me" and her "beautiful" husband Jay Z and three children.

In line with her shout-out to Uncle Johnny, she ended with thanks to the queer community "for your love and for inventing the genre."

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners from Beyonce to Harry Styles

Bad Bunny opened the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table.

This year's show marks a return to Los Angeles after the pandemic first delayed, then forced the Grammys to move to Las Vegas last year. Trevor Noah hosts the ceremony. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year.
 

