BTS at Grammy Awards: When BTS showed how to do menswear right on Grammys red carpet

The K-Pop supergroup BTS may or may not be attending the 65th Grammy Awards (2023), but we can all agree that they made history each time with their high-profile appearances at the awards show. The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - not only have been the first Korean act to give a solo performance and win multiple nominations at Grammy Awards, but they also proved that they are the main event with each red carpet outing. When BTS hits a red carpet together, you know they will present a united fashion front. Moreover, one cannot ignore the sartorial powerplay the Korean group brings to their red-carpet looks. Taking into account their past red carpet moments at the Grammy Awards show, one can agree how they have revamped the plain old boring tuxedo on the red carpet, giving way for fun experimenting with jewellery, hair colours and more.

BTS performs at Grammy Awards 2022:

So, as we all wait for the Grammys ceremony - which will take place on 5 February (6 February, 5:30 am IST) - let's take a look back at when BTS showed how to do menswear right on the Grammys red carpet and proved they are the 'Main Event'.

BTS' unforgettable and iconic fashion at the Grammys

61st Grammy Awards (2019)

Photo: Collected

In 2019, when the seven members of the K-pop phenomenon - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - arrived on the Grammys red carpet, they were as excited as their fans for their first appearance at the ceremony. The seven members coordinated their red carpet looks in matching black tuxedos and dress shoes. While RM, Jimin and V chose earrings to glam up their attires, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga rounded it off with bowties. Additionally, Suga and Jungkook also wore dainty hoop earrings.

62nd Grammy Awards (2020)

Photo: Collected

In 2020, BTS upped the bar for all men's award show fashion as they arrived on the Grammys red carpet dressed in coordinated trench coats, all in neutral tones, by Bottega Veneta (reportedly, the brand is currently in talks to sign a member as their global ambassador). While V, Jungkook and J-Hope chose grey and black tones for their outfits, RM, Jin and J-hope went for beige, black and white tones. Lastly, Jimin wore a faux leather and knit trench coat with a high-neck sweater and pants. Their signature chunky boots and minimal accessories, like earrings, gave the finishing touch.

63rd Grammy Awards (2021)

BTS arrived at the 63rd Grammy Awards red carpet dressed in sleek, modern suiting looks by Louis Vuitton, which was under the helm of Virgil Abloh at that time. And as expected, their choice of clothing was far from your average two-piece suits as they fused sportswear and tailoring. For instance, RM's all-camel look consisted of a hoodie with blazer-style pockets, J-Hope's black sweater had a giant flower lapel, V stuck to a classic oversized suit, Jungkook and Jimin opted for tailored suits with embellished buttons. Lastly, Jin chose a sleek black tuxedo, and Suga opted for a cropped blazer and straight-fit pants.

64th Grammy Awards (2022)

In 2022, BTS opted for spiffy suiting to walk the red carpet at the 64th edition of the Grammys. The septet chose modern, tailored looks by Louis Vuitton. Their different takes on the two-piece blazer and trousers looked cohesive as a whole. V wore a brown suit embellished with a floral pin-up and purple shirt, Suga and J-Hope coordinated in sleek white suits, Jin made a dapper appearance in a tan double-breasted outfit, and Jungkook and Jimin wore blue blazers and pleated pants. As for the leader, RM also wore a brown double-breasted suit with pants.