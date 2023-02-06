Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners from Beyonce to Harry Styles

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:50 am

Related News

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners from Beyonce to Harry Styles

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:50 am
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. Photo: Reuters
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. Photo: Reuters

The 65th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah for the third time running, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Here is the complete list of 2023 Grammy Award winners.

Best dance/electronic album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Best rap album

DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER
Pusha T – It's Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Abba – Don't Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER

Best country album

Luke Combs – Growin' Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don't Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry's House – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul – WINNERBonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – WINNER

Best country solo performance

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever – WINNER
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – WINNER

Best rap performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let's Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best metal performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We'll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – WINNER
Turnstile - Blackout

Best rock performance

Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – WINNER
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday

Best rock album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin'
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – 'Round Midnight
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O'Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin' This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I'll Love You Till The Day I Die
Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can't – WINNER

Grammy Awards / Grammy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

2h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

1h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

37m | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

42m | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

17h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'