Keanu Reeves returns as John Constantine after 17 years

Warner Bros is working on a follow-up movie to the 2005 film Constantine, reports IGN. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the cunning demon hunter John Constantine in the movie.

Reeves will make a comeback along with producer Akiva Goldsman and filmmaker Francis Lawrence. This time, Goldsman is also writing the screenplay. JJ Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot are also producing the picture.

No information has yet been released on the sequel's narrative or the possible return of other stars like Djimon Hounsou, Shia LaBeouf or Rachel Weisz. Although there's plenty of room for old characters to come back, given where the first film ended.

This is especially a cause for celebration for Constantine fans. It was reported last year that Keanu wanted to make another Constantine film but the studio said no.

But things took a turn and here we are. Keanu will reappear as John Constantine after 17 years.

