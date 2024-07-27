Offices to run from 9am-3pm during curfew break in Dhaka from Sunday-Tuesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:24 pm

Related News

Offices to run from 9am-3pm during curfew break in Dhaka from Sunday-Tuesday

The ongoing curfew will be relaxed in Dhaka from 8am to 5pm for the next three days – Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:24 pm
Limited vehicles move on a street on the second-day of curfew, as violence erupted in parts of the country after protests by students against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/ File Photo
Limited vehicles move on a street on the second-day of curfew, as violence erupted in parts of the country after protests by students against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/ File Photo

Highlights:

  • Regular office hours are 9am-3pm
  • Bank hours are 10am-3pm
  • Curfew relaxed for 9hrs from 8am-5pm

Offices will operate from 9am-3pm in Dhaka for the next three days – Sunday, Monday and Tuesday – as the government today (27 July) announced a nine-hour curfew break.

The ongoing curfew will be relaxed in Dhaka from 8am to 5pm for the next three days, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said in an SMS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides government offices, regular office hours will also be the same, 9am-3pm instead of 9am-5pm. 

The Bangladesh Bank has said banks will operate from 10am-3pm.

Earlier, offices and banks were asked to open from 11am.

Court will run as per their own decision, said the government's notice.

The government deployed the army and imposed the curfew on Friday (19 July) midnight until 10am Sunday with a two-hour break on Saturday. 

Later, the government extended the curfew by relaxing the restrictions for several hours every day. 

As the situation was brought under control, the government decided to reopen offices and increase the curfew relaxation hours.

Top News

Curfew / Curfew in Bangladesh / Protests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos