Offices to run from 9am-3pm during curfew break in Dhaka from Sunday-Tuesday

Limited vehicles move on a street on the second-day of curfew, as violence erupted in parts of the country after protests by students against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/ File Photo

Offices will operate from 9am-3pm in Dhaka for the next three days – Sunday, Monday and Tuesday – as the government today (27 July) announced a nine-hour curfew break.

The ongoing curfew will be relaxed in Dhaka from 8am to 5pm for the next three days, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said in an SMS.

Besides government offices, regular office hours will also be the same, 9am-3pm instead of 9am-5pm.

The Bangladesh Bank has said banks will operate from 10am-3pm.

Earlier, offices and banks were asked to open from 11am.

Court will run as per their own decision, said the government's notice.

The government deployed the army and imposed the curfew on Friday (19 July) midnight until 10am Sunday with a two-hour break on Saturday.

Later, the government extended the curfew by relaxing the restrictions for several hours every day.

As the situation was brought under control, the government decided to reopen offices and increase the curfew relaxation hours.