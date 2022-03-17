Kareena Kapoor to make OTT debut in Netflix’s untitled film

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is set to make OTT debut with Netflix's yet to be titled mystery thriller.

Sharing a black and white video, the actor announced the news on her Instagram account.

The film is based on popular Japanese mystery author Keigo Higashino's award-winning novel "Devotion of Suspect X."

Written in 2005, the novel is the third in Keigo's detective galileo series.

The film will be directed by "Kahaani" and "Bob Biswas" famed director Sujoy Gosh.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.