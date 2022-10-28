Kanye West 'escorted' out of Skechers offices

Ye was 'escorted' by two executives out of the Skechers corporate offices after the rapper showed up uninvited, the shoe company said in a statement Wednesday.

West has made headlines in recent weeks for racist and anti-Semitic statements that have cost him several lucrative fashion collaborations.

He arrived 'unannounced and without invitation' at the Los Angeles offices, Skechers said, adding that he was 'engaged in unauthorised filming'.

The hip hop star appeared at a Paris fashion show this month wearing a shirt emblazoned with "White Lives Matter," a slogan created as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Days later, he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for threatening to "Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," using a reference to US military readiness.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with Ye," the company said Wednesday. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," it added.

Paris-based fashion house Balenciaga ended ties with him last week.

