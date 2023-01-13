Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in private ceremony.
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in private ceremony.

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has reportedly married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. The new update about the Donda singer comes two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

The rapper was spotted wearing a wedding band on his ring finger, though it's unclear if the pair filed a marriage certificate to make the union legally binding, TMZ reports

Censori, who was spotted dining out with the rapper earlier this week, has worked as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand for a handful of years, her LinkedIn profile revealed.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, was earlier married to American reality television star Kim Kardashian. Kim and Kanye started dating in 2011 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2013. They got married in 2014 and welcomed three more children. It was last year in February 2021 when Kim officially filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalised in November 2022.

Kanye West

