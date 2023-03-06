K-pop superstars BTS break their own Guinness World Record

The K-pop superstars BTS have broken their own Guinness World Record with their win at Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.

They were awarded the "Favorite Music Group" in the award show that took place in Los Angeles on 4 March.

This is the fourth time they won in this category. With this win they have beaten their previous record of "the most Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards won by a music group."

The popular K-pop band is currently on hiatus which means they will venture into solo projects for the time being.

Recently Jin's mandatory military service pictures went viral when J-hope and Jimin visited him. J-hope has also begun the process of his military enlistment. On the other hand, members like V and Suga might embark upon solo projects according to reports.

BTS was formed in 2010 and has already turned into a worldwide sensation. They have one of the biggest fan following and their loyal fans go by the name BTS ARMY.