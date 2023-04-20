K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 03:04 pm

K-pop singer Moonbin. Photo: Collected
K-pop singer Moonbin. Photo: Collected

South Korean singer Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio said on Thursday.

"Members of Astro and fellow artists and staff at Fantagio are deeply saddened and shocked as we mourn him," the label said in a statement.

Mooonbin was a child actor before making his debut as a member of Astro in 2016. 

Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul and that suicide was suspected. Police declined to comment.

Suicide is among the leading causes of death for young people in South Korea. The country has the highest suicide rate among the OECD group of wealthy nations.

Moonbin's death also became the most searched topic on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo on Thursday morning, with many saying the news reminded them of the deaths of other young South Korean popstars in the past.

In 2017, Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee died in an apparent suicide aged 27.

