Jungkook steps out for dinner with Kim Mingyu and Cha Eun-woo, BTS ARMY calls it 'multiverse madness'.

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS member Jungkook recently went out for dinner with his friends Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO and Kim Mingyu from SEVENTEEN. Taking to Instagram, Mingyu shared a bunch of pictures from their outing. A few of the photos featured the rapper posing in front of a closed store. He was seen in a T-shirt under a cream hoodie, denim shorts, and black sneakers. 

Mingyu and Jungkook posed for a photo as they sat together inside a restaurant. While Mingyu winked and flashed the peace sign, Jungkook leaned towards him and closed his eyes. Several dishes were seen on the table. For the outing, Jungkook wore a black and white jacket, pants, and a bowl hat.

The last photo featured the trio posing for a selfie clicked by Cha Eun-woo. Both Mingyu and Eun-woo flashed the peace sign while Jungkook tilted his head. The trio feasted on several delicacies. Mingyu captioned the post, "Good evening (black heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "It's a Disney Channel crossover episode." A comment read, "Multiverse madness." "97 line crumbs I'm in tears," wrote a person. An Instagram user said, "Best of 97 lines."

The post came a day after Jungkook held a live session on Weverse which was joined by BTS members J-Hope and V. The youngest BTS member had said, "I asked in our group chat if anyone wanted to come over so Hobi hyung and Taehyung hyung came over. We talked about this and that, it was fun talking to them. I didn't plan on doing the live but they turned the live on."

Talking about his midnight snack, Jungkook had said, "I didn't plan to have a light snack. I didn't plan to have it but Taehyungie hyung ordered this (shows tteokbokki) so we had it. The tteokbokki was delicious."

V and J-Hope also had an emotional moment. Earlier BTS agency BigHit announced that he has started preparations for joining the military. During the live, J-Hope stood behind V and said, "I have cut my hair like this." V turned around hugged J-Hope and said, "You guys, our Hobi hyung is going." J-Hope resplied, "Quit it."

