BTS' Jungkook announces solo album GOLDEN

BTS singer Jungkook finally unveiled details about his much-awaited solo album. Titled GOLDEN, the album will be out next month. This will be his first-ever solo album, although he has successfully marked his solo debut.

The announcement of Jungkook's solo album was made by the BTS' agency Bit Hit Music at midnight KST. GOLDEN will release on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST. The album will comprise of 11 tracks, including his previous two hits, Seven (featuring Latto) and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow).

The Golden Maknae has been teasing fans about his solo album for a long time. Recently, in an interview, Jungkook announced the news of his awaited yet untitled album. When the host asked him, "What is next for you looking to the end of 2023?" he told Audacy, "My solo album... My solo album is on its way."

However, this wasn't the first time that Jungkook mentioned his upcoming album and dropped hints about its release date. During his appearance on Suga's drinking show, Suchwita, the Dreamers singer had said, "After the single, I have another single. And then I'll be releasing a small mini album by November."