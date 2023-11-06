BTS's Jungkook wins 'best song' award at 2023 MTV EMA for 'Seven',

BTS Jungkook. Photo: Collected
BTS Jungkook. Photo: Collected

At the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), the global sensation BTS's Jungkook and the rising K-Pop group TXT have triumphed and made their mark on the international stage.

Jungkook, often lamented as the "golden maknae" of BTS, took home not one but two prestigious awards at the EMAs. His chart-topping hit "Seven" featuring Latto secured the title of 'Best Song'.

Plus, he also clinched the 'Best K-Pop' award, reaffirming his dominance in the K-Pop realm. Fans, aka ARMYs, rejoiced in this double win, celebrating the recognition of Jungkook's talent and dedication to his craft.

Meanwhile, the excitement extended to TXT, the talented rookies who have been making waves in the K-Pop scene. TXT was honoured with the 'Best Push Artist' award, a well-deserved recognition of their rapid rise to fame and their unique contribution to the genre. Their fans, MOA, couldn't be prouder of this momentous achievement for the group.

The 2023 MTV EMAs were originally scheduled to be held in Paris, but due to the volatile state of world events, the ceremony was regrettably canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

