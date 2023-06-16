JTI Bangladesh inaugurates ‘Godai: The Harmony of Elements’

Salman Fazlur Rahman and Iwama Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Bangladesh on Thursday inaugurated an art exhibition 'Godai: The Harmony of Elements', 15 June. Artworks from celebrated artists like Mahmudul Haque, Monirul Islam, Tayeba Begum Lipi, Anisuzzaman Anis, Rokeya Sultana and many more graced the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 16 to 21 June at the Annex Building, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, Baridhara, Dhaka. It will also pay tribute to the printmaking and art maestro Mahmudul Haque.

Godai is a Japanese philosophy that describes the universe's formative elements: Chi (Earth), Sui (Water), Ka (Fire), Fu (Wind), and Ku (Void). Each of these elements in Japanese culture represents a physical, spiritual or personal tendency in the world.

Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, Advisor to the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Private Industry and Investment and His Excellency Iwama Kiminori, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh inaugurated the art exhibition.

"I think the cultural exchange between Japan and Bangladesh will be a very effective instrument in strengthening bilateral relations," Iwama Kiminori said.