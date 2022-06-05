Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp to release joint album

Musician Jeff Beck has provided fans with an update about the release of his joint album with Johnny Depp. News of their collaboration was first alluded to in 2020 via an Instagram post.

Beck, who has been joined by Depp as a guest guitarist on his British tour, reportedly told audience members at The Sage, Gateshead on 2 June that the album "will be out in July".

Depp has been contributing to Beck's sets by playing covers of Jimi Hendrix's 'Little Wing' and Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On'.

Depp's first appearance in the UK alongside Beck was in Sheffield last on May 29, during the deliberation of his high-profile defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, which he has since won.