Intenationally lauded film ‘Payer Tolay Mati Nai’ receives uncut censorship

Mohammad Rabby Mridha debut directorial film "Payer Tolay Mati Nai," which has been lauded on prestigious film festivals around the world, has received uncut censor certificate on Monday.

Produced by Abu Shahed Emon, the film stars popular actor Mostafa Monwar, Priam Archi and national award winning actor Deepanwita Martin.

The film echoes how environmental changes impacts personal life.

"Payer Tolay Mati Nai," has been screened in 14 renowned film festivals including Busan International Film Festival (BIFF 2021) In Korea, IFFSA Toronto. International Film Festival of South Asia 2022 in Canada, MIFFEST and MGGA in Malaysia among others.

The film also bagged multiple awards including "Gautam Buddha Award" under the Best Feature Film category at the 5th Nepal International Film Festival. It also garnered the 'Special Jury Mention' under the 'Best Debut Film' category at Srilanka's 7th Jaffna International Cinema Festival.