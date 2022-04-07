Mohammad Rabby Mridha: From makeup artist to internationally lauded director

Director Mohammad Rabby Mridha. Photo: Courtesy

Written and directed by Mohammad Rabby Mridha, 'Payer Tolay Mati Nai' (No ground beneath the feet) has been making headlines after its screenings at prestigious film festivals around the world.

'Payer Tolay Maati Nai', which was also his directorial debut, won the 'Gautam Buddha Award' under the Best Feature Film category at the 5th Nepal International Film Festival. It also received the 'Special Jury Mention' under the 'Best Debut Film' category at Srilanka's 7th Jaffna International Cinema Festival.

Raised in Barisal amidst serene nature; Rabby developed a love of reading and writing from his childhood. He believed all of his dreams would come true overnight once he entered the capital city of Dhaka.

He hoped to become a professional screenwriter, but his naïveté was crushed at the intersection of artistic integrity and corporate interest.

"After coming to Dhaka, I realised it's very hard to survive in the capital without any money. My dream of becoming a screenwriter was nearly shattered, but I refused to give up. I started working as a makeup artist in a media house in 2008," shared Rabby with The Business Standard.

"The remuneration I received as a makeup artist aided me to alleviate my financial struggle, and helped me build contacts in the media."

Fast forward to 2013, Rabby got his first lucky break working as commercial director. He worked for Tanjim Jeans and Aarong.

He also worked on a few more TV commercials and music videos later in his career.

"I teamed up with Newaz Mehtab and directed numerous commercials under the banner of Boatman films. It's hard to survive alone," he said.

Abu Shahed Emon was planning to produce a film. When Rabby showed him the script for 'Payer Tolay Mati Nai', he made no changes to it and instantly approved it. "After putting my vision on screen, the producers and marketers pulled out all the stops to show our film to a global audience."

Bangladeshi directors have been garnering praises and receiving a glut of international recognition for their depictions of critical societal issues on screen. Rabby said directors like Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Saad are doing excellent work. He also credited Farooki and Tarek Masud as pioneer filmmakers who took Bangladeshi films to global platforms.

"They have set an example for the directors of our country and we are following their footsteps."

The Jury of Jaffna International Cinema Festival describes Mohammad Rabby Mridha's 'Payer Tolay Mati Nai' as "a complex human story, where the characters struggle to survive in a cruel environment and society, a moment that makes us re-question the word humanity. A film that takes us to the darkest parts of Bangladesh."

'Payer Tolay Mati Nai' was shot in a region of Bangladesh which remains submerged beneath the water for a major part of the year. Rabby said his film highlights how the people suffer due to this flood. This film touches upon many topics that blend with our local context. The anguish of the protagonists aligns with the sorrows of Bangladeshi people.

Still image from "Payer Tolay Mati Nai". Photo: Courtesy

"We say 'payer tolay mati nai' (no ground beneath our feet) when we are in total despair. When we lose all hope. This name of the film represents the things that have fallen apart."

The film stars Mostafa Monwar as Saiful, an ambulance driver, along with Priam Archi and Deepanwita Martin as his two wives.

After showing the film at major film festivals around the world, Rabby said they are planning to release 'Payer Tolay Mati Nai' in Bangladesh.

Snippet from "Payer Tolay Mati Nai". Photo: Courtesy

"Every film has its own audience. It depends on the individual's taste. You cannot expect a universal reaction from every single person. Some audiences will love my film while others might not be entranced."

The director also shared how a film should be considered as art and not a product.

"I am a writer and director, not a businessman. I never consider a cinema as a mere commodity. If you have an honest representation, and a strong script; audiences will automatically enjoy it."