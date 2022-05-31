Hoichoi Awards 2021

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 11:39 am

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 11:39 am
Chanchal Chowdhury, Azmeri Haque Badon, Zakia Bari Momo, Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Chanchal Chowdhury, Azmeri Haque Badon, Zakia Bari Momo, Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected

Hoichoi's annually organised award ceremony recognises the best content, director, and actors from the glut of streaming IPs  on OTT platforms in 2021. On 28 May, Hoichoi announced this year's awards on their social media pages and their native platform. 

'Mohanagar' was the Most Watched Series (Bangladesh). Chanchal Chowdhury received the Breakthrough Performance of the Year award for his performances in 'Taqdeer' and 'Boli'. Mosharraf Karim received the Star of the Year Award for his phenomenal performance as Harun in the 'Mohanagar' series.

Other notable and distinguished winners include, director Ashfaque Nipun for Best Director of the Year (Bangladesh), for 'Mohanagar'.

Syed Ahmed Shawki landed Show-runner of the Year (Bangladesh) for 'Taqdeer'. Zakia Bari Mamo won Best Supporting Actor Female (Bangladesh) award for her performance in 'Mohanagar'. 

The Award for Best Supporting Actor Male (Bangladesh) went to Shamol Mawla for 'Mohanagar' and Nasir Uddin Khan for 'Mohanagar' and 'Boli'. Azmeri Haque Badhon of 'REKKA' and Ananya Chatterjee of 'Mohomaya' received the Outstanding Female Debut Award on the Hoichoi platform.

 

Hoichoi Awards 2021 / Chanchal Chowdhury / Mosharraf Karim / Zakia Bari Momo

Related News

