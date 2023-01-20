HoiChoi announces new seasons for Kaiser, Mahanagar, and six new originals for 2023

HoiChoi has announced six new shows for the year which includes new seasons of crowd favourites Mahanagar and Kaiser.

The announcement was made on their official Facebook fan page on Wednesday evening, 18 January.

Besides Kaiser Level 2 and Mahanagar 2, new shows include 'Buker Modhye Agun' starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba; 'A Common Man', starring Afran Nisho; 'Delta 2051' starring Azmeri Haque Badhon and Intekhab Dinar; 'Mission Huntdown', starring Bidya Sinha Mim, 'Rongila Kitab', an adaptation of namesake novel by Kingkor Ahsan and 'Adrishya', directed by Shafayet Mansoor Rana.

Kaiser Level 2 is scheduled for release on Eid-ul-Azha, and Mahanagar 2 on Eid-ul-Fitr. Release dates of the other serieses are yet to be revealed.