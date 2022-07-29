‘Hawa Adda’ featuring Jaya Ahsan

Jaya Ahsan on the set of Hawa Adda alongside the crew from the film Hawa.

Director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's first film 'Hawa' is releasing today. Popular and beloved actress Jaya Ahsan, who is a friend to the crew of filmmakers for the project, appeared on a special program called 'Hawa Adda' on the Masranga tv channel to talk about the movie and discuss behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes of the filmmakers and actors.

The actress said that the program was "Not a presentation or a show, as I personally know everyone from the 'Hawa' film team, we just chatted in front of a camera. I had a great time."

Alongside Jaya Ahsan, director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, actor Chanchal Chowdhury, actress Nazifa Tushi, cinematographer Kamrul Hasan Khosru, music director Emon Chowdhury participated in the 'Hawa Adda' program.

'Hawa Adda' was broadcast last night at 10:30 PM on Masranga Television.