Mrinal Sen biopic Padatik to hit Bangladeshi screens on 15 August

Padatik poster. Photo: Collected

In honour of renowned Indian filmmaker Mrinal Sen's centenary, director Srijit Mukherji has created a biopic titled 'Padatik.'

Initially set for release in India on 15 August, it has now been announced that the film will also debut in Bangladesh on the same day.

Jaaz Multimedia is handling the distribution in Bangladesh. Abdul Aziz, head of Jaaz Multimedia, confirmed to The Business Standard saying, "We have applied for permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to screen the film in Bangladeshi theatres. Once approved, we will proceed with the necessary arrangements."

The film stars popular Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen, alongside Monami Ghosh and Samrat Chakraborty. 'Padatik' is produced by India's Friends Communication, known for previously importing Mosharraf Karim's film 'Hubba' to Bangladesh.

