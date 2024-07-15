Mrinal Sen biopic Padatik to hit Bangladeshi screens on 15 August

Splash

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:30 am

Related News

Mrinal Sen biopic Padatik to hit Bangladeshi screens on 15 August

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:30 am
Padatik poster. Photo: Collected
Padatik poster. Photo: Collected

In honour of renowned Indian filmmaker Mrinal Sen's centenary, director Srijit Mukherji has created a biopic titled 'Padatik.'

Initially set for release in India on 15 August, it has now been announced that the film will also debut in Bangladesh on the same day. 

Jaaz Multimedia is handling the distribution in Bangladesh. Abdul Aziz, head of Jaaz Multimedia, confirmed to The Business Standard saying, "We have applied for permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to screen the film in Bangladeshi theatres. Once approved, we will proceed with the necessary arrangements." 

The film stars popular Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen, alongside Monami Ghosh and Samrat Chakraborty. 'Padatik' is produced by India's Friends Communication, known for previously importing Mosharraf Karim's film 'Hubba' to Bangladesh.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mrinal Sen / Padatik / Chanchal Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

2h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

6m | Videos
Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

1h | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

13h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

2h | Videos