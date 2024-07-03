What makes a Dhallywood movie hit?

A visibly distraught Shakib Khan stands in the rain with slicked-back long hair and a cigarette between his lips. This was the first look at his 2023 movie 'Priyotoma.' The photo went viral in no time. A few weeks later, a new poster for the movie was released where Shakib looks like a centenarian. This sends the internet into a frenzy.

Fans and critics alike were excited to see the megastar in a new avatar. So it came as no surprise when viewers flocked to see the movie not only in modern cineplexes but also in run-down single-screen theatres in small towns.

There was a point in the past when the audience had turned away from Dhallywood films. Even when the new releases seemed promising, they never became viral. However, over the past decade, interest in Dhallywood movies has started to pick up. Each year, at least one movie exceeds expectations in terms of popularity and achieves commercial success.

The question is, what elements in these popular movies captivate the audience? In search of an answer, experts in the film industry have pointed out that success might be caused by more than one single aspect.

While the answer is not quite simple, one large aspect of it is the actors.

Veteran film director Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar commented, "These days, we are getting hit movies thanks to the uniqueness of their stories. However, actors also play a crucial role."

Awlad Hossain Ujjal, the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Film Exhibitors and Distributors Association, shared a similar sentiment.

Ujjal shared, "I believe that the popularity of a movie comes from the combination of the story and the actors. However, Shakib Khan deserves thanks for this. His contribution to bringing audiences to theatres is significant."

Their statements fall in line with recent trends in demand in cinema halls, especially considering the success of the Shakib-starrer, 'Toofan,' which is being screened in more than a hundred theatres.

Another hit movie of Eid in 2023 was 'Surongo,' where actor Afran Nisho was seen digging a tunnel to rob a bank. After seeing the trailer, the audience flocked to watch the famous actor in a new role.

Furthermore, a few years ago, the film 'Aynabaji' (2016) became the centre of attention, with popular TV drama actor Chanchal Chowdhury in its cast. It was a critically acclaimed release that began to return the flow of people back into theatres.

However, in between the release of 'Aynabaji' in 2016 and 2022, the movies released failed to reach the popularity of 'Aynabaji'. There were a few hyped films, such as 'Poramon 2' released in 2018 and 'Debi' released in the same year, as well as 'Dhaka Attack' released in 2017. But they all failed to reach the same returns as 'Aynabaji.'

One of the reasons behind this was the Covid-19 pandemic, when many regulations were put in place, halting the film industry altogether. It was only until after the restrictions were lifted that the work behind high-production films started.

"During the Covid pandemic, due to safety and health reasons, the cinema halls would remain closed sometimes. People were also not as interested in watching cinemas in the hall back then. Producers also did not want to take the risk of creating big-budget movies in the fear of making a loss." commented Miya Alauddin, senior vice president of Film Exhibitors' Association.

The elements

Film researcher Anupam Hayat explains how the success of recent films is difficult to compare because their achievements came for different reasons.

"I think audiences go to theatres for various reasons. Some people prioritise the subject matter, while others go for the story. Entertainment means different things to different people," shared Hayat.

"The success of 'Hawa' is of one kind, 'Toofan' is of another, and 'Aynabaji' is yet another kind of success. All these movies are successful in their own ways. There are many story-driven movies that audiences are unaware of. When a large number of viewers are intrigued by a movie, that is when it gains popularity."

This intrigue among viewers comes from different places, be it the cast, production level, or the mere storyline. Even movies such as 'Poran gained popularity by banking on some sensational real-world events.

Toofan benefited from the immense popularity of the item song 'Dustu Kokil.'

Hawa's success can be attributed to its music. Before the film's release, a song from its tracklist was published. The song 'Shada Shada Kala Kala,' which was sung by Arfan Mredha Shiblu, quickly became a well-loved song by the public and, in turn, boosted the film's popularity. The overall production and story of the film had pushed it to the top of viewers' favourite list at that time.

The rising interest in audiences is also related to the level of production and the budget dedicated to movies. "I have seen that the movies which have become popular in the past few years did not skimp on production budgets. These movies had spectacular promotions, and the songs greatly helped in increasing their popularity," shared Gulzar.

These movies broke the mould of how movies were marketed in the country. For example 'Priyotoma' used the tactic of releasing the different looks sported throughout the movie by its big star to great success. Prior to 'Priyotoma,' it was not a tactic often used by local movies.

Toofan also benefited from this strategy.

Moreover, social media also has a hand to play in the popularity of movies. Casual viewers leave their reviews and initial impressions of the movie, and simple word-of-mouth can increase the reach of the movie's promotion, leading to increased success.

Speaking to experts, it became clear that there is no one set of factors which led to a movie's success in recent years.

