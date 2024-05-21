Chanchal Chowdhury's 'Kaalpurush' to be released on Thursday

Chanchal Chowdhury starrer OTT web series 'Kaalpurush' is set to release on Thursday (23 May).

Popular Bangladeshi streaming platform Chorki announced the release date of the highly anticipated series on Monday (20 May).

The murder mystery plot has already piqued the interest of the audience.

Other than Chanchal the series also features actors FS Nayeem and Tanzika Amin.

Actor FS Nayeem, known for his focus on fitness and health will be seen in a new light in the series as he had to put on 35 kilograms over nine months for his role.

Nayeem discussed his experience and said, "I intentionally gained weight to authentically represent my character, facing a mental challenge in the process. I'm thankful for the support from our entire team."

The upcoming OTT series was written and directed by Salzar Rahman, and it will also be his directorial debut film.